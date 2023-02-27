Politics
Labour Party has fatally wounded APC in Lagos —Dele Momodu
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its loss in Lagos State in the just-concluded presidential election.
Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had in the results announced by INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, on Monday, defeated his rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
In the final results declared, Obi (LP) garnered 582,454 against Tinubu’s (APC) 572,606. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar got 75,750 votes, while Musa Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 8,442 votes.
This was particularly surprising because Lagos had over the years been the stronghold of the ruling party.
Read also:It’s almost impossible for Obi to win Nigeria’s presidential election —Dele Momodu
Reports have also emerged that Rabiu Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is currently leading in Kano State.
Momodu, who reacted to the development in a press conference on Monday, described the ruling party’s defeat as fatal.
He said: “APC has managed to control the South West but has been fatally wounded in Lagos by the Labour Party. This is because they needed to win by a huge margin in Lagos. That’s now impossible.
“They have also been injured in Kano by NNPP. They needed to win those two places powerfully. PDP is leading in every other place in the Northeast and Northwest. It’s impossible for anybody to become President of Nigeria when you don’t have huge votes in Lagos and Kano.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...