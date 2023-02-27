Labour Party has fatally wounded APC in Lagos —Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its loss in Lagos State in the just-concluded presidential election.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had in the results announced by INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, on Monday, defeated his rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the final results declared, Obi (LP) garnered 582,454 against Tinubu’s (APC) 572,606. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar got 75,750 votes, while Musa Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 8,442 votes.

This was particularly surprising because Lagos had over the years been the stronghold of the ruling party.

Reports have also emerged that Rabiu Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is currently leading in Kano State.

Momodu, who reacted to the development in a press conference on Monday, described the ruling party’s defeat as fatal.

He said: “APC has managed to control the South West but has been fatally wounded in Lagos by the Labour Party. This is because they needed to win by a huge margin in Lagos. That’s now impossible.

“They have also been injured in Kano by NNPP. They needed to win those two places powerfully. PDP is leading in every other place in the Northeast and Northwest. It’s impossible for anybody to become President of Nigeria when you don’t have huge votes in Lagos and Kano.”

