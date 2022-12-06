Labour Party House of Assembly candidate in Imo, Chukwunonye dies

The Labour Party House of Assembly Candidate for Okigwe Constituency in Imo State, Irouno Chukwunonye, is dead.

Chukwunonye, who served as Special Adviser on Protocol to the former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, slumped on Monday evening and was confirmed dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

He was also a former Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment to Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The deceased was recently appointed to the LP presidential campaign council and was expected to play a key role in the party’s presidential rally slated for Owerri on Tuesday.

