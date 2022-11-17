Labour Party kicks against Wike’s order banning use of residential structures for political campaigns

Labour Party has expressed its disapproval of the Executive Order 22 signed by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking to reporters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the South-South National Vice Chairman of the Labour party, Felix Reuben described it as a recipe for “anarchy” in the state.

He said Rivers people must not allow the order by the governor to stand.

Executive Order 22 prohibits political parties from using structures in residential areas as campaign offices.

READ ALSO:Wike gives conditions for reconciliation in PDP

“If Rivers State keeps quiet, Wike will put Executive Order 23 which will say for you to sleep with your wife you need to take permission from the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“He may even put another executive order that says any sticker on vehicles without permission from the Ministry of Transport, that vehicle will be impounded.

“It’s very unfortunate that we have a governor that wants to sink the state and I call on the security agencies and INEC to call him to order because what he’s calling for is anarchy in this state,” he said.

Speaking further he noted that executive orders have no place in the laws of Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now