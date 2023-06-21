Labour Party lawmaker urges opposition to ‘put Nigeria first’, support Tinubu

Amobi Ogah, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, has urged his national leaders to back President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Ogah, a Labour Party (LP) member, said in a media briefing on Tuesday, that Nigerians should appreciate whoever God has given the authority to govern them.

Ogah, who represents Abia’s Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal district, stated that governance is now necessary and pointed out that the election has already passed.

“Once you are in this politics, don’t lose hope. Don’t think that if you don’t win today, you will not win again,” Ogah said.

“Once somebody has won an election, to be a good sportsman, you must give the person support.

“For me, like I said earlier last week that trended all over the world when I told the people, the election has come and gone. Now it is about governance. And whoever God has given that mandate to represent the people, you must respect that institution.

Read Also: INEC accuses Labour Party of using Commission as ‘whipping boy’ at Tribunal

“That is why I always say, whoever that is on that seat (president), give the person that supports until either court says otherwise or God says otherwise.

“We must put Nigeria first. Nigeria is more important than anybody. It is more important than me. I can tell you it is only God that gives power.”

This is not the first time Ogah is expressing his views about Tinubu.

A day before the inauguration of the 10th assembly, Ogah, after meeting with Tinubu at the presidential villa, said he never knew the president was “so intelligent”.

“Today is my best day. Today, I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my president talking. In fact, I’ve never known that this man is so intelligent,” he had said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now