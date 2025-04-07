Labour Party NEC issues stern warnings to Otti, Obi, threatens sanctions over “illegal” meetings

The Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) has issued strong warnings to key party figures, threatening sanctions against Abia State Governor Alex Otti and former presidential candidate Peter Obi, should they proceed with actions deemed disruptive to party unity.

At a NEC meeting held in Abuja on Monday, the party leadership declared it would “no longer take kindly to anti-party activities from any member ‘no matter how highly placed.'”

Alhaji Umar Farouk, the party’s National Secretary, read a communique stating, “NEC in session in the exercise of its duties, hereby caution the former presidential candidate of our great party not to participate in any action capable of undermining the peace unity, and integrity of the party as the NEC will not hesitate to issue a stiffer penalty if found culpable.”

Specifically, the NEC threatened to sanction Governor Otti if he proceeded with a “planned illegal” stakeholders meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, 2025. “NEC in session notes the various anti-party activities of Gov. Alex Otti, including calling of unauthorized Stakeholders meeting and usurping the powers of NEC. He also conducted the LGA Election using another Political Party. The Governor has also intensified his effort to factionalize the party leadership by calling an illegal NEC scheduled to hold on Wednesday. The leadership of the Labour Party is also aware of Governor’s plot to cripple our party before moving to another political party where he hopes to contest the 2027 Governorship Election. His anti-party activities is unbecoming of a highly respected personality and can no longer be acceptable, NEC stated that it will not hesitate to discipline him in line with Article 19 of the Party’s Constitution.”

The NEC also announced the removal of Hon. Afam Ogene as the leader of the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives, replacing him with Barr. Ben Eternabene. “NEC in session reviewed the activities of the House of Representatives Caucus leader, Honourable Victor Adam Ogene and wishes to note as follows: That the voice of the current leadership of the party is not being heard in the hallowed lower chambers; that there is a lack of cohesion amongst our members in the House; that the leadership appears to be compromised; and that the ideology and programs of the party are not well represented. NEC in session, as a result of the aforementioned decided to relieve Honourable Ogene of that leadership role for dereliction of duty. Consequently, Hon. Barrister Ben Etanabene has been appointed by the NEC in session as the Labour Party’s Caucus Leader in the House of Representatives.”

The NEC also expressed satisfaction with the recent Supreme Court ruling affirming the party’s autonomy in leadership matters. “The Supreme Court admonished party leaders and members of the party to always abide by the constitution of the party,” Farouk stated. “NEC noted that Article 14 (4) (B) gives the power to call meetings only to the National Secretary with the approval of the National Chairman. Accordingly, NEC warned all members to abide by the constitution of the party.”

Abure, in his opening address, condemned those misrepresenting the Supreme Court’s ruling. “It is, however, regrettable that certain actors, most notably Senators Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha, have chosen to misrepresent the ruling, deliberately misleading the public and attempting to manufacture confusion through a purported “Caretaker Committee.” Let it be stated categorically: this so-called committee is both unconstitutional and illegitimate. Those who convened the meeting in Umuahia lacked the legal authority to do so. Neither holds the office of National Chairman nor National Secretary as required by our party’s constitution.”

He reaffirmed his leadership. “Let it be known across the federation and beyond: there is no vacuum in the leadership of the Labour Party. The National Working Committee, under my chairmanship, remains the recognized and legitimate leadership body of our party. We shall not cede ground to illegitimate actors or unconstitutional contraptions posing as transition committees.”

