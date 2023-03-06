Labour Party presents Itubo as Rivers governorship candidate amidst impasse

The Labour Party on Monday presented Beatrice Itubo as its governorship candidate in Rivers State.

The identity of LP’s governorship candidate in Rivers has generated public debate in the last few days with the duo of Itubo and Prince Fataa-Princewill laying claim to the ticket.

Fataa-Princewill told journalists last month his name had been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following a court judgment which recognised him and Joyce Shyngle as LP’s governorship candidate and running mate in the state.

But in her reaction, Itubo dismissed the claim as sponsored antics aimed at distracting the party’s supporters in the state.

She said: “I am still the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers State. The man is a clown, I don’t know who paid him to cause confusion, the public should just disregard him and his false claims.”

The LP’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, who presented Itubo to journalists at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, urged the people of the state to vote for her in this weekend’s election.

