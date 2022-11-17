News
Labour Party protests alleged multiple registrations, underage voters in INEC register
The spokesman of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, on Thursday led other members of the party on a peaceful protest against underage voters in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register.
The commission has come under fire since reports on the registration of underage voters and multiple registrations emerged last week.
The INEC had in a statement issued on November 14 by its National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, urged Nigerians to look at the voter’s register and point out the errors in the document.
READ ALSO: INEC urges Nigerians to identify underage persons on voter’s register
The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano State, Zango Abdu, said on Thursday the commission has identified 2,780,756 underage voters at the end of the automated biometric identification system check carried out in the state.
The protesters marched from Unity Fountain to the INEC headquarters in Abuja.
In a chat with journalists, Tanko said the protest was necessary to remove the fear of rigging in the 2023 elections.
He said: “The purpose was to protest the issue of underage voters and multiple registrations as widely reported and demand for the PVCs for those who are yet to be given.”
