Labour Party rejects tribunal’s verdict on petition challenging Tinubu’s election

The Labour Party has rejected the verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal on its petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The five-member panel headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani had earlier on Wednesday dismissed the party’s petitions challenging the outcome of the election.

The LP had approached the tribunal to set aside the president’s victory in the election on the ground that he did not secure 25 percent vote in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The party also faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) refusal to transmit the election results electronically in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and asked the panel to void the commission’s announcement on the election.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party said justice was not served in the petitions against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tinubu.

READ ALSO: Presidential Tribunal declares Obi’s petition as unmeritious, says all grounds decided in favour of Tinubu

The LP promised to make its position public after consultation with its lawyers on the ruling.

The statement read: “The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious.

“Details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with our lawyers after the Certified True Copy of the judgement.

“We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now