Labour Party suspends Gov Otti, Senators Nwokocha, Kingibe, others for alleged anti-party activities

The Labour Party has suspended Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti, Senators Ireti Kingibe and Darlington Nwokocha, and three other members indefinitely, citing alleged anti-party conduct.

In a statement issued Wednesday by the party’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the party announced that the suspension takes immediate effect and bars the affected individuals from all Labour Party activities.

The suspension follows the report of a five-member disciplinary committee, formed on May 2, 2025, by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) to investigate allegations of disloyalty and breaches of party rules.

“Recall that last Friday, 2nd of May 2025, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party set up a Five man Disciplinary Committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary and three others to investigate Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti and any other party members over allegations of anti party activities,” the statement said.

It continued, “The Disciplinary Committee has concluded their assignment and has submitted their report to the party leadership. The National Executive of the party met today May 7th, 2025 and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers donated to it by the Party Constitution has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.”

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended from the party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect. 1. Dr. Alex Otti; 2. Senator Ireti Kingibe; 3. Senator Darlington Nwokocha; 4. Hon. Victor Afam Ogene; 5. Hon. Amobi Ogah; 6. Hon. Seyi Sowunmi.”

The party also clarified that Nenadi Usman, who had been speculated to be among the affected, is not a Labour Party member and therefore not subject to disciplinary measures.

“We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. We will therefore not honour her with any sanction being not a member of the party,” the statement read.

The party further accused Usman of lacking the integrity to speak on matters of corruption.

“She should also tell Nigerians how she acquired her radio station in Kaduna, all her properties all over Nigeria and abroad, her companies in Cameroon, including her plantations. Nenadi Usman lacks the moral capacity to commence any probe or even talk about corruption,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its independence, the Labour Party categorically stated it would not be joining any political coalition or merger in preparation for the 2027 elections.

“Labour Party intends to prosecute the 2027 general election as stand alone party and no further discussion will be entertained on this matter,” it concluded.

