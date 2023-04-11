Labour Party tackles Nigerian govt for acting on ‘APC script’

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has accused the Federal Government of pushing an agenda orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

The council’s spokesman, Dr Yunusa Tanko, stated this at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had earlier on Tuesday asked the LP candidate to clarify his position on a leaked audio conversation featuring him and the founder of Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo.

In the audio clip, a voice similar to that of Obi can be heard asking Oyedepo to speak to the Christians in the South-West and Kwara to vote for him in the February 25 election.

He described the election as a “religious war.”

Obi, however, said the audio was a doctored audio call, and “at no time did he imply that the election was a religious war.

In response, Tanko said: “We are disappointed but not surprised that the Federal Government which has failed in its primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of Nigerians across this country has made Obi bashing a top priority.



“As for Mr. Lai Mohammed, it is unfortunate that a minister who has all the time to use his office to pressure the National Communications Commission, to slam a N5 million fine on Channels Television for performing its constitutional role is now asking our candidate to play a script written by the All Progressives Congress to divert attention from the ongoing challenge to our stolen mandate.

“One may ask at this point, is he also part of the plot to justify the unjustifiable electoral fraud? How come the minister is now using taxpayers’ funds for globetrotters to lie to the international community about the sham of an election?

“He should be ashamed of himself that he has been put in a position to play the role of an advocate for INEC.

“The INEC claimed there was a glitch while it attempted to upload the results of the Presidential election but typical Mr. Lai Mohammed, he is going around telling the world that INEC deliberately refused to upload the results on its IREV portal.

“The minister owes himself and Nigerians a duty to find and expose the source of the so-called leaked audio which was doctored to suit a narrative capable of creating chaos in the polity.”

