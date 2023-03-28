Labour Party to reduce price of governorship forms following outcry

The Labour Party has resolved to review downwards its governorship nomination and expression of interest forms for Imo State election.

The opposition party had hitherto pegged the forms for a sum of N25 million naira.

This had generated varied condemnations from Nigerians who accused the party of not being different from other established political parties parties in the country.

The party in a statement issued by its presidential spokesman, Kenneth Okonkwo on Tuesday, however said the fees will be reviewed to N15 million.

Okonkwo added that Nigerians must be united in the bid to salvage the country from incompetent and dishonest leadership.

The statement reads, “After due consultation with all the relevant stakeholders in the Party, and taking into consideration the overwhelming interest of Nigerians in our Party, and the necessity to birth a new Nigeria, and in view of the prevailing high cost of things in Nigeria, which the incompetent APC ruling party has foisted on all Nigerians, the Labour Party, as a listening Party, has taken note of the suggestions of Nigerians that a party of the working class Nigerians should settle for a nomination fee of not more than N15m for the post of a governor.

“In line with our avowed disposition to carry Nigerians along in what we do, the Party has decided to review the cost of nomination forms downwards for all positions taking into consideration the suggested amount of N15m for the post of Governor.

“We must move together to salvage our country from incompetent and dishonest leadership of the old order.”

