Politics
Labour Party unveils 1,234-member presidential campaign council, boasts of 15m votes
The Labour Party on Wednesday unveiled the members of its Presidential Campaign council in Abuja.
The Director-General of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr.Doyin Okupe, who unveiled the 1,234-member team in Abuja, listed a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Zarewa, as the chairman.
Other members of the team are – Mr. Oseloka Obaze, who would serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager, and Alhaji Yusuf Maitama, Deputy Director-General (North).
Also listed are Mr. Yunusa Tanko (spokesman), Mr. Clement Ojukwu (secretary), Mr. Denzel Ketenbe (Deputy Director-General, South), Mr. Isaac Balami (Deputy Campaign Manager 1), and Mrs. Eyitemi Taire (Deputy Campaign Manager 3), among others.
Okupe declared that the LP already had 15 million votes on ground.
He said: “As we begin the 2023 round of electioneering campaigns, the registered voter population figure has tripled since 2019. More than 60 percent of the nearly 100 million registered voters today are the youths.
“This shows that there are more new voters in the voter register than old ones, and all the newly-registered voters are `OBIdients’.
READ ALSO: 2023: Labour Party disowns viral campaign timetable
“It is just for us to pray for life till the elections; we will show them. Nigeria is a youthful stream and they are ready to support Labour Party all the way.”
He added that the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, had been lovingly and organically accepted by Nigerians because of their robust and endearing records, personalities, vision, policies and promise.
“Unknown to many, a significant number of the youth and drivers of this movement are active members and supporters of other political parties.
“These are people who could not ignore the overbearing superiority in leadership quality, personal disposition, national appeal, private and public service record, and the clear-cut expression of vision and governance solutions of Obi and Datti.
“I make bold to say while the reality is becoming clearer to everyone, that these are the people who will decide the immediate future of this country,’’ the former presidential aide added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...