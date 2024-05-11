Labour Party unveils governorship campaign council in Edo

The Labour Party (LP) in Edo State on Saturday unveiled its campaign council for the September 21 governorship election in the state.

The council will be led by Rev. Sam Omede as Director-General and Dr. Ehikioya Agboga as deputy.

Other members of the council are the Senator representing Edo South, Ned Imasuen, Esosa Iyawe and Murphy Osaro Omoruyi.

The LP chairman in the state, Mr. Kelly Ogbaloi, unveiled the campaign council at the party’s secretariat in Benin City.

He said: “In preparation for the upcoming election, we have meticulously selected individuals of impeccable character to lead the state campaign council and local government campaign committees.”

The chairman also appealed to the party members to leverage the forthcoming new voters’ registration exercise to expand the voter’s base and ensure broader participation in the election.

Ogbaloi added: “A robust membership drive shall be launched to attract new members and reconcile with disenchanted individuals who have legitimate grievances.”

