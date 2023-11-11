Labour Party’s Achonu demands cancellation of election results in parts of Imo over irregularities

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo, Senator Athan Achonu, has demanded the cancellation of results of some polling units in the state over alleged irregularities.

Achonu, who made the call during a chat with journalists at his hometown in Umulumo, Ehime Mbano local government area of the state, said the party agents returned with disturbing reports of ballot box snatching and vote-buying in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He added that the LP had officially written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and demanded the cancellation of results from the affected locations.

He alleged that the process was characterized by ballot box snatching and all manners of irregularities, including intimidation of voters in parts of the Ideato area of the state.

“This is unacceptable. We have already written to INEC to take appropriate steps to ensure that fake results are not uploaded,“ Achonu added.

The LP candidate also decried the absence of security agents around Orlu, Orsu, and other parts of the state.

However, INEC’s Head of Voter Education, Mrs. Emmanuella Opara, said the commission had not received any official report of irregularities during the election.

