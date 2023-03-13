Labour Party’s legal team visits INEC to inspect materials deployed for 2023 elections

The legal team of the Labour Party on Monday met with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

This was in the aftermath of the court order granting the request of the party to inspect the materials deployed for the exercise last month.

The team of 60 legal experts was led to the meeting by Livy Uzoukwu.

INEC in a facebook post stated that the Labour Party’s legal team was at the commission’s headquarters to discuss modalities involved in obtaining certain documents.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, assured the team of the Commission readiness to make all the documents needed to prosecute their case available.

Yakubu was quoted saying: “INEC has nothing to hide. Documents available at the HQ will be given immediately.

“We are meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners today and we will discuss how other documents at the state level could also be made available to you speedily.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported Peter Obi on Monday reiterated his resolve to challenge the electoral process leading to the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the President-elect.

Obi, who made a live appearance on Arise TV interview, insisted he had no malice against the former Lagos State Governor, but was rather challenging the process that announced him as winner of the presidential election.

