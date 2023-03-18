Politics
Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour condemns attack on Lagos voters
The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has sympathized with victims of attacks in Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.
There were reports of voter intimidation by suspected political thugs during the elections in many parts of the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) area of the state till Sunday morning over the fear of a possible attack on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the area by thugs.
Rhodes-Vivour, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring attacks in the state.
He described the victims as heroes of democracy.
READ ALSO: Lagos will birth new Nigeria —LP guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour
He wrote: “A peaceful democratic process has been turned into war by the ruling party because people want to express their choice.
“The point of governance is to preserve and protect lives, not take them.
“Don’t despair, we are stronger than them. We made plans and we are working hard to secure all voters.
“I empathize with all those injured in these attacks, you are the REAL heroes of democracy and your courageousness won’t be in vain.
“We are grateful to all those who came out and are still coming out, we are with you.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...