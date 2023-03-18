Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour condemns attack on Lagos voters

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has sympathized with victims of attacks in Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

There were reports of voter intimidation by suspected political thugs during the elections in many parts of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) area of the state till Sunday morning over the fear of a possible attack on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the area by thugs.

Rhodes-Vivour, who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring attacks in the state.

He described the victims as heroes of democracy.

He wrote: “A peaceful democratic process has been turned into war by the ruling party because people want to express their choice.

“The point of governance is to preserve and protect lives, not take them.

“Don’t despair, we are stronger than them. We made plans and we are working hard to secure all voters.

“I empathize with all those injured in these attacks, you are the REAL heroes of democracy and your courageousness won’t be in vain.

“We are grateful to all those who came out and are still coming out, we are with you.”

