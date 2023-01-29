Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour decries influence of thugs in Lagos transport sector

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Sunday decried the influence of thugs in the state’s transport sector.

Rhodes-Vivour, who defended his manifesto at The Platform debate organised for governorship candidates in Lagos, said the “Agbero” system in the state has produced several bottlenecks and safety hazards over time.

The LP candidate said: “On road safety in Lagos state, we will not accept the ‘Agbero’ system, which has created a lot of safety hazards in the state.

“We need to train our road enforcement agents and we will also need to ensure that the state set its clear policy on not accepting the Agbero system. All of these, you can only enforce where a system is moving smoothly.

READ ALSO: Lagos LP guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, denies reports of factionalisation in party

“Our own focus is making sure that we are back on a system that is working smoothly. We are also going to have digital surveillance all across the state so that we can enforce it with evidence, not just hearsay anymore.

“So, the enforcement officers that do not step up to their responsibilities can actually be held accountable and we can hold them to account with evidence.”

“Agbero” is an informal word used for a person, usually a thug, collecting rates, fees, tolls, and others forms of tax around motor parks.

They are non-state actors under the control of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) which are recognized by state governments.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now