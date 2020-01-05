Labour reacts, begs Fayemi to stop rumoured mass sack of workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Councils have appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State to stop further sack of workers in the state.

The appeal came in a letter dated January 3rd, 2020 and jointly signed by the NLC Secretary, Taiwo Akinyemi; TUC Secretary, Kuloogun Lawrence; and his JNC counterpart, Gbenga Olowoyo, following rumours that the state government was planning to sack ministries, departments and agencies workers.

There had been fears in the state that MDAs workers may suffer the same fate as those sacked by the Ekiti State University and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in December, 2019.

Reports had it, that about 1000 workers were sacked in EKSU and EKSUTH.

The letter reads: “Organised labour is seriously concerned about the rumour making the rounds that the current sacking, compulsory and untimely retirement of workers will soon blow across the entire workforce in the state like a whirlwind.

“We don’t want to believe the rumours that the state government wants to have mass disengagement of workers that have two or three more years in the service of Ekiti State.

“These developments, which have started causing disquiet and uneasy calm among the workers in Ekiti State, require Mr Governor’s quick and fatherly intervention. It is expedient and imperative to remind His Excellency of his commitment that he will not allow anything untoward to affect the workforce in Ekiti State and your promise during inauguration that you are back as a healing balm on a painful wound.

“It is informative to bring to the notice of your esteemed office that the recent sacking scenario happening around various sectors is not only worrisome, but also calls for serious attention because of the image that the development is attracting to our dear state as well as the government of the day.

“The information at the disposal of organised labour leadership as well as in the public domain indicates that due process was not followed regarding those sacked, disengaged or compulsorily retired.”

