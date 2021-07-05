Labour suspends strike in Nasarawa

The organised labour on Monday suspended its three-week-old strike in Nasarawa State.

The labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) suspended the strike after reaching an agreement with the state government on some of its demands.

The labour embarked on strike on June 15 to press home its demands for workers promotion, and salary increase among others.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Yusuf Iya, who addressed journalists after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government in Lafia, thanked members of the various unions for their understanding and commitment in the success of the industrial action.

He said: “It was agreed that all pending promotions/annual increment at hand for staff of the Nasarawa State public service that up to 2017 should be implemented with effect from August 2021. On the other hand, the processing of all pending promotions from 2018 to date be processed and implemented.

“The meeting notes the commencement of payment of minimum wage by the Nasarawa State government covering levels 1 to 6 and agreed that discussion on consequential adjustment for levels seven and above will continue through the standing Committee on the implementation of minimum wage.”

