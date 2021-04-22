Labour to protest sack of 4,000 workers in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday declared its intention to embark on a five-day protest over the sack of workers by the Kaduna State government.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who disclosed this to journalists at end of the congress Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Abuja, said the workers would withdraw their services from both public and private organizations in the state.

He said the CWC condemned the decision of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to sack close to 4,000 workers in about 23 local government areas of the state.

Wabba said: “The CWC has decided and also recommended to the National Executive Council that labour will withdraw all services from either public or private. When I mean all services, it means all services for all sectors of the economy for five days in the first instance.

“And where there is no remorse, it is going to be a total action because we believe that El-Rufai is not alone in this action. We believe that there is a neo-liberal force and some government officials are also part of it.

“This action is going to be total and unconditional and therefore, all unions will be issuing statements and directives to their members to take this directive seriously and the action will go ahead.”

