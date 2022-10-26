Labour urges Nigerian govt to pay ASUU members for period of industrial strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday, demanded that the Federal Government refund the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members’ withheld salaries.

The NLC made the demand in a communique signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, at the National Executive Council meeting, which took place in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

After ASUU‘s protracted strike, the federal government implemented the no-work, no-pay policy against the union.

The union, however, noted that the issues in its dispute with the Federal Government were not well addressed.

The FG, at a meeting with pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of universities, constituted a 14-member committee, to among others, review its decision not to pay the striking lecturers for the period they have been at home and other contending issues.

The Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Bem Goong, who briefed newsmen on the decisions reached at the meeting, said the committee will also look into other contending areas of the renegotiation with ASUU.

In its agitation in support of the lecturers, the NLC in its communique, said, “This fact is buttressed by recent protracted industrial dispute in public universities in the country which was consummated in industrial litigation, arm-twisting of conciliation efforts and extreme violations of human and trade union rights, withholding of the salaries of university workers and interference in trade union activities including balkanization of trade unions in the tertiary education sub-sector and overt threats to proscribe existing trade unions”.

The NLC-NEC said it resolved to defend trade union independence as guaranteed by the clear provisions of labour laws.

The union, therefore, asked the government to release the withheld salaries owed the university workers.

It further implored “the Minister of Labour and Employment (Chris Ngige) to respect the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution, Trade Unions Act (CAP T14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria), Conventions 87 and 98 of the International Labour Organization (ILO) on respect for trade union independence, promotion of tripartism and social dialogue in the exercise of his mandate as a minister.”

