Lack of accountability fueling insecurity in Nigeria – Kwankwaso
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, has identified a lack of accountability as the major cause of the country’s insecurity.
Kwankwanso stated this at the Channels Television presidential town hall meeting held on Sunday in Abuja.
The former Kano State governor insisted that those elected to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians had failed.
He said: “One major problem is lack of responsibility on the part of those elected to perform their duties. We always feel that some people are above the law. This is a major factor.
READ ALSO: Abiola, Kwankwaso, Obi identify state police, job creation as solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity
“When we begin to pay attention to what people are doing, especially by ensuring that those who fail to discharge their duties are given deserved punishment, things will change. Nobody should be treated as if they are bigger than the law.”
Kwankwanso also condemned Federal Government’s reaction to the recent security alerts by the United Kingdom and the United States.
He stressed that the lack of prompt action toward security alerts threatens the security of the people.
The NNPP promised to replicate what he did in Kano State on security if elected as the country’s president next year.
