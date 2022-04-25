Lack of accountability, injustice fuelling Nigeria’s insecurity ― Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said on Monday lack of accountability and injustice were responsible for the country’s crippling security challenges.

Saraki, who is eyeing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket at next month’s primary, stated this during a meeting with the party’s delegates in Plateau State.

He stressed that the time was ripe for the North-Central to produce the country’s President.

He said: “I was Senate President for four years, we sat down with the security agencies and we wrote a roadmap to address the issue of insecurity but today that report is still there. Maybe God wants one of us from the North-Central to implement it.

“I want to assure Nigerians that with your support that comes May 2023 if I become the President of this country, I will bring to an end the insecurity that is going on in the North-Central and the nation at large, people will be held accountable to do what is right and I will not accept injustice.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s economic challenges caused by Buhari’s poor policies — Saraki

“For somebody who has been the victim of injustice for four years, I know what injustice is all about, with me as your President it will be an end to injustice.

“When it is time to get something, they will call us, but once it is done they forget us. We need to unite this country, this country has been so divided. We need a man that has the capacity, not a man that will say I am not aware or somebody that does not know what is happening.

“I am one of you, if you can give me the mandate I am ready to replicate what I have done in the past because in all where I have worked I have never failed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now