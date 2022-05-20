Lack of proactive leadership cause of Nigeria’s problems – Obanikoro

A former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, on Friday identified proactive leadership as the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Obanikoro, who disclosed this in a statement, said the country was long abandoned to insecurity due to lack of proactive leadership.

The ex-minister is vying for the Lagos West Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general elections.

He charged Nigerians to elect leaders who would tackle the crises head-on in 2023.

He said: “We are already feeling the fallout of the insecurity in the country. We need someone with experience and passion to tackle this head-on.”

He also called for the economic change of focus in the interest of teeming unemployed youths in Nigeria.

Obanikoro added: “Our youth need jobs and a short term plan is required. A large contributor to this is also the lack of skills for the jobs available. There is too much focus on white collared jobs.

“We need a robust blue-collared workforce for our foremost industries. We need software developers for our tech industry, skilled labourers for our ever busy construction industry, steelworkers, and so on.”

