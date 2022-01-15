Ladoja finally affirms ex-federal lawmaker, Lekan Balogun, as next Olubadan

The former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, on Saturday affirmed the Otun Olubadan, Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next in line for the vacant Olubadan stool.

Ladoja, who addressed journalists at the end of a meeting between the Olubadan-in-Council and Governor Seyi Makinde at the Government House in Agodi, Ibadan, said the perceived misunderstanding over the Olubadan stool had been amicably resolved.

The former governor was conspicuously absent during the last three meetings held by the Ibadan High Chiefs on the vacant throne.

Balogun is a former federal lawmaker from Oyo State.

The immediate past Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, died on January 2.

The ex-governor said: “I can tell you that Ibadan is very lucky. All the matters causing crisis in Ibadanland have been resolved. The governor has been magnanimous to have called this meeting because those of us who thought we won’t meet again have finally met and resolved all the matters. So, I can tell you that, by next week, you won’t notice any tension in Ibadan again.

“The resolution is simple and the only contention was the objection by Barr. Lana on the court case and it has been resolved. None of us argued that the Otun Olubadan, Senator Balogun, is not the next Olubadan. All of us have agreed on that position because that is our hierarchy.

“Before the resolution could be announced, we have our procedure. The Olubadan-in-Council will meet and we will present the candidate to the governor for accent.”

“Now, we are very happy that we have resolved the problem and we are all grateful to the governor.”

Ladoja said the Olubadan-in-Council would make a public statement on their resolutions very soon.

