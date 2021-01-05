Lady commits suicide after being suspended from work in Ondo

A 23-year-old female employee at the Shoprite Shopping Mall in Akure, Ondo State, Jumoke Kehinde, has allegedly committed suicide after she was suspended without pay for reporting late for work.

According to the deceased’s family, she allegedly drank a poisonous substance said to be Sniper at her apartment along Oda Road in the Kajola area of Akure, the state capital, on Monday, January 4, after being suspended from work.

A manager at the mall who gave his name only as Taiwao, told journalists that Kehinde and some other staff members had reported for work late on the fateful day, something that attracts a suspension without pay.

Taiwo who said he saw no reason why Kehinde would decide to take her life as she was not the only staff affected, said:

“It is expected that anyone who comes late has to wait outside before being allowed in and suspended. She was seen arranging her table, getting ready for the day’s sales, and looking happy. But she later left the mall around 11 am after receiving her suspension letter.

“Around 4 pm, a distress call was received in the office that she was not feeling okay. One of the management staff members went to check on her.

“Kehinde was found on the floor of her room shaking, while the smell of the poison she took could be perceived. But no empty can was seen anywhere, and she was rushed to the hospital.

“After some time at the hospital, she was declared dead. One of her relatives said she did not show any sign of depression.

“She was suspended for coming late that day. She was told to go home. Then, she went back home. We all know that when you come late, you will be suspended for a few days without pay, so we wonder why she would take her life.”

