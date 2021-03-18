Lady deported from Oman stranded at Lagos Airport, claims memory loss | Ripples Nigeria

A Nigerian lady and native of Ondo state identified as Funmilayo Victoria Fehintola is stranded at the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos after allegedly losing her memory.

It was gathered that the 31-year-old lady with A10173960 passport number was deported from Oman last Friday, March 12th aboard an Emirates airline flight.

According to her passport, she left Nigeria on the 29th of February, 2019 to the Middle East country. However, a cargo agent at the airport, Mr. Thompson Oladapo, who has been catering for Funmilayo for a week, said the lady alleged that she was injected with substance unknown to her in Oman, Daily Trust reported.

Also her document showed that she received her certificate for negative PCR status for travel purpose on the 10th of March, 2021 from Salalah Al Gharbia Health Center in Oman while the certificate was signed by Dr. Salih Al Azawi and the Consultant was Ahmed Abdul Wahab Ahmed Mohd.

Also, another document issued by the Dubai Health Authority via the AMC Family Medicine DXB Concourse B certified by the facility Managing Director, Bisher Josef Alazzam, noted that “the patient is vitally stable, there is no obvious medical contraindication for travel at the time of discharge”.

The result was dated 11th of March 2021. Funmilayo travelled on Emirates airlines to Nigeria via Dubai. The result also indicated that the issue addressed was ‘abnormal behaviour’.

Her caregiver also disclosed that he tried to locate the address – No 2 Agisope, Muslim in the Oyo state in Funmilayovs data on Tuesday but could not find the place.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thompson appealed to members of the public to help locate the family members of the troubled lady and take her home as she currently sleeps on the walkway and inside buildings under construction at the terminal.

