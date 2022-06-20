Lady recounts how Burna Boy, friends started fight at Cubana night club, shot people after she turned him down

Neme Briella, the United Kingdom-based Nigerian lady who was approached by Grammy award-winning musician Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu has recounted what led to the shootout in Cubana night club a few weeks ago.

In her narration on the social media platform, Instagram on Sunday, June 19, the United Kingdom-based lady narrated how she denied Burna Boy’s advances at the night club, resulting in her partner and his friend getting shot.

According to Neme, her partner, her best friend and husband came to Nigeria from America and London for a childhood friend’s wedding.

After the wedding, they went to Cubana Lagos night club to celebrate the newlyweds on June 8, 2022.

She said they were having fun in the VIP area of the club when she said a man approached her to talk to her on behalf of Burna Boy.

She said she told the man to inform Burna that she is married and not interested in the singer.

The man returned a second time and she gave him the same answer.

When he came the third time, insisting Burna wants to meet her, the group with Briella flared up at Burna’s friend and this led to a verbal confrontation.

Read also: Burna Boy: IGP orders probe of Lagos shooting incident

The verbal confrontation degenerated into a physical fight and Cubana securitymen stepped in to stop the fight.

She said one of her friends tried to get Burna to talk to his boys but he just laughed and left the club with his security.

She added that Burna Boy’s friends were also shooting at people attempting to leave the club and “they were out to kill and didn’t care who got hit.”

Read the lengthy thread below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now