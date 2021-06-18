 Lady shades Jeta Amata for crying out over 'missing' ex-wife, Mbong | Ripples Nigeria
Lady shades Jeta Amata for crying out over ‘missing’ ex-wife, Mbong

2 hours ago

Stingy Baron, a lady who claims to be an acquaintance of actress Mbong Odungide has admonished everyone to turn deaf ears to the alarm raised by Jeta Amata, that his ex- wife is missing.

A series of posts shared on Instagram by the self-acclaimed best friend with the handle @stingybaron, said Amata is simply a scriptwriter who wrote a script and is using their daughter as bait.

“My hardworking Bestfriend. A Queen 👸. @mbongofficial. Strong woman 💪🏽. For those worrying about her, she’s fine. If you know this woman you know she can stay off social media for 5years self, she’s just not that person,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Filmmaker, Jeta Amata, cries out, says ex-wife, Mbong is missing

When a fan asked why she hasn’t reached out to her family, Stingy Baron went on the defensive; “And you know all this because a scriptwriter posted a script,” she asked the prying follower.

“The aim, to make her look bad while projecting care. Nothing worse than using your child as bait. Pathetic,” she fired back at another follower who wanted to know why her ex-husband decided to go public.

By Adekunle Fajana

