Business
Lafarge to pay $778m fine for financing Islamic terrorist groups
Cement giant Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to the so-called Islamic State jihadist group.
The company pleaded guilty when charges were announced by federal prosecutors in New York City and by senior Justice Department leaders from Washington, US.
During the court proceeding, Lafarge was ordered to pay penalties totaling roughly $778 million (N339.4 billion).
READ ALSO:Suspected jihadists massacre over 130 civilians in Mali
US Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the conduct of the jihadist militants, making payments to it in 2013 and 2014 as it occupied a broad swath of Syria — and while some of its members were involved in torturing or beheading kidnapped Westerners.
Lafarge, on its part, apologized for its mistake, saying: “We deeply regretted the events and accepted responsibility for the individual executions involved”.
It explained that the payments were designed to ensure the continued operations of its plant near the Turkish border in 2010 and also to protect staff at the plant as the country’s civil war intensified.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...