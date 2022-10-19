Lafarge to pay $778m fine for financing Islamic terrorist groups

Cement giant Lafarge has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to the so-called Islamic State jihadist group.

The company pleaded guilty when charges were announced by federal prosecutors in New York City and by senior Justice Department leaders from Washington, US.

During the court proceeding, Lafarge was ordered to pay penalties totaling roughly $778 million (N339.4 billion).

READ ALSO:Suspected jihadists massacre over 130 civilians in Mali

US Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the conduct of the jihadist militants, making payments to it in 2013 and 2014 as it occupied a broad swath of Syria — and while some of its members were involved in torturing or beheading kidnapped Westerners.

Lafarge, on its part, apologized for its mistake, saying: “We deeply regretted the events and accepted responsibility for the individual executions involved”.

It explained that the payments were designed to ensure the continued operations of its plant near the Turkish border in 2010 and also to protect staff at the plant as the country’s civil war intensified.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now