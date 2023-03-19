LAGOS 2023: Sanwo-Olu in early, clear lead despite LP’s popularity

Results filtering in from the Lagos State collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows that the ruling All Progressives Congress is in clear lead in most of the Local Government Areas.

Incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress was up against Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In Rhodes-Vivour’s Ikeja LGA, the Governor garnered 32,273 votes as opposed to Labour Party’s 15,174 votes.

The Governor has won in 13 LGAs in the results announced so far.

