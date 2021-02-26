Lagos agency seals supermarket selling expired products | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos agency seals supermarket selling expired products
Medium-sized store, Home Affairs Supermarket, located at Ijaye Road, Ogba, Lagos, has been shutdown by the Lagos State government following a ploy by the Supermarket to outsmart the state government’s agency, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA).
Home Affairs management had displayed expired products on its shelf in a bid to sell the products to unsuspecting customers. Fortunately, one of the customer happened to be the General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, who was on enforcement exercise.
Solebo came across expired products such as Kellogg’s Krave and frozen foods on Tuesday, February 24, 2020, and directed the staff to remove the products from their shelf to avoid customers purchasing them.
While acting on his directive, Home Affairs staff removed the expired products, but returned it when Solebo exited the supermarket.
Unknown to the management of the food store, Solebo sent an enforcement team to check Home Affairs the next day, Wednesday, and the same expired products were seen on the shelf.
READ ALSO: Lagos govt announces closure of Third Mainland Bridge on Friday
This led to the closure of Home Affairs on Thursday by the Lagos State agency. Solebo said the government will not hesitate to initiate legal action against supermarkets involved in such shady business practice.
“I, personally, discovered the expired items on the supermarket shelves on the 23rd of February, 2021, while on a routine check of supermarkets in the area.
“On discovering the expired products, I told the staff to remove the items from the shelves, which they did in my presence, only for the monitoring and enforcement team to go there the following day and discovered that the items have been returned to the promo shelf”, Solebo said, while advising customers to report supermarket displaying expired products for sale.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Latest Tech News
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...