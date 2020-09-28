Lagos airport command gets new police commissioner | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Metro

Lagos airport command gets new police commissioner

September 28, 2020
France-bound passenger dies after receiving news of wife's death at Lagos airport
By Ripples Nigeria

Mr. Ndatsu Mohammed has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Police Command.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Joseph Alabi, told journalists in Lagos on Monday that the new commissioner of police has assumed duty.

According to him, Mohammed took over from Joseph Mukan, who has been deployed to the Rivers State Command as police commissioner.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu calls for remodelling of Lagos airport

Alabi said: “The new police commissioner who arrived last Monday at the command’s headquarters, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, was received by officers at the command.

“Mohammed served as the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, before he was transferred to MMIA Command.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */