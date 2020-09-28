Lagos airport command gets new police commissioner | Ripples Nigeria

Mr. Ndatsu Mohammed has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Police Command.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Joseph Alabi, told journalists in Lagos on Monday that the new commissioner of police has assumed duty.

According to him, Mohammed took over from Joseph Mukan, who has been deployed to the Rivers State Command as police commissioner.

Alabi said: “The new police commissioner who arrived last Monday at the command’s headquarters, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, was received by officers at the command.

“Mohammed served as the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, before he was transferred to MMIA Command.”

