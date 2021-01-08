‘Lagos Airport Road flyover currently unsafe,’ FG warns Nigerians

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, on Friday urged the general public to stay off the Airport Road Flyover.

The flyover stretched from Toyota Bus Stop along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos.

Popoola, who made the call in a chat with journalists after a delegation of Federal and Lagos State governments visited the scene of Thursday’s fuel tanker explosion in the area, said the rigid pavement on the highway was burnt along with the bridge in the incident.

According to him, the structural integrity of the bridge has not been ascertained, therefore it is not completely safe and ready for usage.

He said samples were taken from the burnt flyover to determine the level of damage and where to carry out repairs.

The controller said: “We are taking some samples to analyse before we know the structural stability of the flyover. But physically, a lot of damage has been done to this bridge. Its integrity is already compromised.

“Yesterday, the road was barricaded but in the night, some people went and removed the barricade. We are advising members of the public should not take the risk of using this flyover.”

