Lagos announces travel advisory as APC women’s wing holds rally

The Lagos State Government on Monday announced a traffic advisory to motorists ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) women’s presidential campaign rally in Onikan on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde.

Oladeinde noted that traffic would be restricted between the Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2 and Onikan Roundabout from 10am.

Oladeinde said, “Ahead of the APC Women Rally for the presidential campaign slated for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Old Onikan Stadium), Onikan, Lagos Island, the Lagos State Government has rolled out a traffic advisory to aid the motoring public in navigating their journeys around the axis during the event.

“Motorists making use of Island Club road by police headquarters Zone 2, Onikan to connect their desired destinations through alternative routes while those from Victoria Island can make use of Ozumba Mbadiwe Road through Five Cowrie Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to access Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne Road and connect their destinations or go through Bonny Camp to access CMS/ Marina Bridge.

“I enjoin party members and other motorists attending the rally to access the venue using the Third Mainland Bridge to descend at the Onikan exit to link the designated car parks since Alfred Rewane Road through Falomo into Awolowo Road and Outer Marina through Force Road will also be opened for attendees to access designated car parks.”

It would be recalled that similar advisory was announced before the presidential rally of the ruling party in November.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Olajide Adeniran aka Jandor, had criticized the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for shutting down markets for the rally.

