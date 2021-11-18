Lagos APC accuses mischief-makers of leaking #EndSARS panel report

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused mischief-makers of being behind the leaked #EndSARS panel report.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the APC spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, who said this was an attempt to unleash further misery on the state.

Oladejo said, “Without any doubt, it is distasteful that commentators have based their utter condemnation on a leaked report which has led to some of the content being disputed by some members of the panel.

“The intention of those behind the leaked report should be condemned by all and sundry as it constitutes another attempt to unleash further misery on the state.

“It is the height of irresponsibility and inhumanity to seek political gains from our collective trauma as a nation.”

The APC spokesman further lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for addressing the demands of the protesters during the crisis.

He stated that the Lagos State Government which was the first to set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the mystery behind the incident also backed the panel to successfully carry out its assignment.

“The immediate set up of a committee to prepare a white paper is also in line with keeping the faith. While we await the white paper on the reports, we want to urge restraints in order not to set our dear state on fire again.

“We commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives during the protest and other police brutality.

“We urge the Lagos State government to remain focused on its constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of all citizens and jettison needless distractions,” the APC spokesman added.

