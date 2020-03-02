Lagos APC carpets Bode George, says he has phobia for Tinubu

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday said a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has a phobia for the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party also advised George to focus on the challenges confronting his party, instead of focusing on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Referring to George’s presidential ambition, the APC spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, berated the retired naval officer for “his fantasy” and advised him to show leadership in his party in Lagos State before nursing a higher ambition.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the purported presidential ambition of Chief Bode George through newspaper interviews.

“The dreamy Nollywood ambition itself would ordinarily not have been dignified with a response, but for his focus on his political nemesis, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It’s apparent from the interviews that Chief Bode George has a phobia for Asiwaju Tinubu who he solely holds responsible for his consistent political failures since the advent of democracy in Nigeria.

“In his recent interview, he attributed his constant defeat in Lagos State to rigging. It was convenient for him to forget that he has not been able to hold the Lagos State PDP together with all his assumed experience.

“His party oftentimes makes the headlines for violent crisis like rudderless sheep. The fact that PDP in Lagos State only comes alive a few months to national elections is only suggestive of political yahoo yahoo.

“Our candid advice is that Chief George should first provide leadership in his homestead before venturing beyond. His inability to deliver his polling units during elections speaks volumes about his electoral value.

“His major selling point of having become a governor at 42 years and the not so glorious stint at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) should best be confined to the dustbin of history.

“A word is enough for the wise. Perhaps the age of Methuselah has nothing to do with the wisdom of Solomon.”

