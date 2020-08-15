Lagos APC chieftain, Lanre Razaq dies

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak is dead.

Razaq, 74, died at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos, after a brief illness on Saturday morning.

The deceased was a member of the party’s Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Gboyega Akosile, announced the chieftain’s death in a statement titled: “Sanwo-Olu Mourns GAC Member, Lanre Razak.”

Akoshile said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the APC chieftain’s death as a rude shock, adding that “he was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses-oriented programmes.”

The governor said: “I am saddened by the death of one of our political leaders in Lagos APC, Chief Lanre Razak. He was a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He was an extremely loyal politician, who did his best for our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Chief Razak served his people and Lagos State passionately as Chairman of Epe Local Government Area and Commissioner of Public Transportation. He brought a lot of development to Epe as a council boss and also made a lot of positive contributions to turn around public transportation in Lagos during his tenure as member of the State Executive Council.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the people of Epe, the Lagos East Senatorial District, and the state as a whole.”

