Lagos APC ex-welfare secretary dies performing hajj in Saudi Arabia

A former Welfare Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Alhaja Ramota Bankole, has died in Saudi Arabia.

Bankole, one of the Lagos APC women leaders from Epe Division, died while performing Hajj pilgrimage in the Middle East State.

The Chairman of the Epe local government area, Ms. Surah Animashaun, confirmed Bankole’s death in a statement on Thursday.

Animashaun said the deceased was hale and hearty before she left the country for the pilgrimage.

She said: “It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of grief that I received the news of the death of Alhaja Ramota Bankole.

“It is a sad day indeed as I received the news that she died in the holy land of Mecca while on a holy pilgrimage.

“I extend my condolences to the Bankole family, APC members, and the entire people of Epe on the unfortunate demise of our dear sister and mummy.”

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Seye Oladejo, also confirmed the news to journalists.

He described the late Bankole as a committed member of the party.

“Her death is most shocking and unfortunate. She was a committed and experienced party leader.

“The deceased was a proven mobiliser and inspiration for women’s participation in politics. May her precious soul rest in peace,” Oladejo stated.

