Lagos APC slams overtures by PDP to lure Sanwo-Olu

The recent overtures by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to lure the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been rebuffed by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the spokesman of the Lagos APC, Seye Oladejo who warned the opposition party against “its age-long tactics of perennial attempts to destabilize the ruling party.”

Oladejo’s rebuttal came in the aftermath of a statement issued by a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in Lagos State, Ganiu Taofik, during an interview with a newspaper.

Taofik said, “Governor Sanwo-Olu probably could have done 100 per cent more than he has done if he were not to be in the APC because it is a structural thing; the PDP in Lagos has a controlling leadership for sanity, morality and service delivery but what they have in the APC is a selfish leadership. That is why Governor Sanwo-Olu cannot do more than what he is doing.

“If Governor Sanwo-Olu is checking to have a ticket to recontest, we will give him the opportunity to contest the primary election in the PDP like every other aspirant. Everybody has a level playing field in the PDP, unlike the APC where nobody can become a councillor without the leader’s support.”

However, the APC accused the opposition of “blackmail for political advantage” while distracting the Governor from his excellent performance.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the offer of the opposition PDP’s gubernatorial ticket to the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the next national elections.

“While the thought of desperately offering its worthless electoral tickets to every passerby is laughable, the extent of the level of degradation, degeneration and comatose state of Lagos state PDP should not be lost on all and sundry.

“The platform that initially elected Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, having acknowledged his glowing performance across various sectors in his first term, is certainly still available to recontest for another term.

“His deft handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the successful execution of the all encompassing THEMES agenda has endeared him to Lagosians as a compassionate , committed and the right leader for a time like this.

“He has, without doubt, redirected our state to the path of progress and restored our pride of place as the leading light in the federation.

“As the ruling party, we want to admonish the state governor to remain focused and undistracted from the onerous task of finishing strongly and fulfilling his part of the social contract with the good people of Lagos State.

“We wish to warn the opposition PDP to desist from its age-long tactics of perennial attempts to destabilize the ruling party by the deliberate promotion of falsehood, blackmail and arms – twisting strategies for political advantage.

“While we sympathise with Lagos State PDP over its several years of political misfortunes and misadventures, good wisdom dictates that it put its house in order to have a semblance of relevance.

“It’s pitiable that PDP could only think of fishing in the pool of capable talents in the APC while looking for people to offer it’s worthless Electoral tickets.

“This underscores the lack of attraction in the PDP and an admittance of its usual Waterloo in the forthcoming elections.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hereby unequivocally rejects this Greek gift and hereby states that APC remains his party of choice in making his next political move, which will be made known in due course to all Lagosians.”

