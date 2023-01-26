News
Lagos APC spokesman claims bullion vans found in Tinubu’s residence in 2019 missed address
The Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ayodele Adewale, said on Thursday the bullion vans seen at the residence of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2019 missed their way.
Pictures of some bullion vans entering Tinubu’s residence at Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, Lagos, went viral on social media on the eve of the 2019 general elections.
Adewale, who featured in a programme on Arise TV, insisted that the issues arising from the bullion vans had long been put to rest.
He said: “On the bullion van or no bullion van and all of that, I think that matter has been put to rest.
“There was no money in the bullion vans. The bullion vans that even came missed their way to have come there.
“I was in that house on that very day and it was not on an election day. The bullion vans missed their way to have come there.
READ ALSO: Lagos APC dismisses report of crisis as mere distraction
“There are some companies that have high (number of) staff (members); that pay their staff with cash; that bullion van missed its way there, and it was not invited by Asiwaju or anybody.”
However, Adewale’s claim differed from Tinubu’s response during a chat with journalists after casting his vote four years ago.
He said: “Excuse me, is it my money or government money? I don’t work for the government. I am not in an agency of government and let anyone come out to say I have collected contract from the government of President Muhammadu Buhari or the APC in the last five years. They should prove it.
“I am on my own and I am committed to my party. So, even if I have money to spend on my premises, what is your headache? If I don’t represent any agency of government and I have money to spend, if I like, I give it to the people free of charge as long as it is not to buy votes.”
