Lagos APC swears-in 37 caretaker committee members

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has sworn-in no fewer than 37 caretaker committee members to run the affairs of the party, pending the election of new executives.

This is in line with the directive of the national caretaker committee.

The ceremony was performed by a legal practitioner, Mrs. Abimbola Oladigbolu and was witnessed by the newly inaugurated state caretaker chairman, Tunde Balogun.

In a statement by the caretaker chairman on Monday, he congratulated all the members on their renewed mandate and admonished them to work assiduously to uphold their oath of office.

He also urged them to ensure the success of the up-coming membership/revalidation exercise.

The caretaker chairmen of the local governments were earlier sworn-in and directed to do same in their various local governments and wards.

Recall that the APC National Executive Committee, NEC, at its December 8, 2020 meeting dissolved all the party`s organs from states to ward levels, directing members of the dissolved organs to serve as caretaker committee members until new leaders were elected at the party`s congress.

