Lagos appeals for calm as floods sack residents after 9 hours rainfall
The Lagos State government on Wednesday called for calm over the massive flooding experienced in different parts of the state.
This followed a torrential rainfall which lasted over nine hours on Wednesday.
The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who made the call in a statement in Lagos, noted that the flash floods which affected Iyana-Oworo linking the Third Mainland Bridge and several other areas would recede once the rains abate and the level of the Lagos lagoon reduces.
The statement read: “Lagos has experienced about nine hours of non-stop rainfall since the early hours of Wednesday.
“This is coupled with the heavy rainfall which the state has been experiencing daily since the previous week resulting in the rise in level of the Lagos lagoon.”
The commissioner said the state government had deployed officials of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to major black spots including Iyana-Oworo which had been cleared of all blockages.
He urged all those in low-lying areas to relocate to higher grounds at this period to safeguard lives and properties.
Wahab also urged residents to desist from wading through floods with their vehicles as it takes only a feet of flowing water with high tide to sweep away a vehicle irrespective of the number of occupants.
He called on all residents to avail themselves of daily weather reports as issued by the State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources as a guide to daily itinerary.
