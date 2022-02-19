Lagos approaches Supreme Court to settle Magodo owndership case

In efforts to resolve the land ownership case at Magodo, the Lagos State Government on Friday sought clarification of the settlement at the Supreme Court.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Omotosho confirmed that the delay in the settlement was due to an in-fighting between the judgment creditors, representatives of the Shangisha Landlords Association, as to who had the right to represent the association.

The statement was titled, ‘Update on settlement of Supreme Court judgment on Shangisha/Magodo.’

“Following the intervention of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officials of the state government and representatives of the association held a series of meetings.

“Both parties explored the possibility of complying with the court judgment.

“At the said meetings two issues arose: there was a serious division among the judgment creditors as to who controlled or had the right to represent the association; and the demand by the judgment creditors that a single global Certificate of Occupancy should,” the Commissioner stated.

In December 2021, the Lagos State Government promised to provide 549 plots of land to Shangisha landlords in the case against the Magodo Residents Association.

Omotosho had said the governor met with the “judgment creditors (Shangisha Landlords’ Association), their lawyers, Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, Policemen from the F.C.T Command and Police Headquarters, the Executive and Trustees of the Magodo Residents’ Association and senior Government Officials.”

“Upon identification of available and accessible land, the State Government is to immediately allocate the land to the 549 Judgment Creditors.

“In the event that there is no available and accessible land within the Shangisha village scheme to allocate to all the 549 Judgment Creditors, the State Government, in agreement with the Judgment Creditors, will provide alternative plots of land.”

