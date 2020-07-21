Lagos approves 46% increase in BRT fares

The Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), operator of Marcopolo high-capacity buses, has announced that the state has approved its 46 per cent increase in fares.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of LBSL, Mr Idowu Oguntona, in a statement on Monday that was signed by Mr Afolabi Olawale, the Public Affairs Officer of the company while also stating that it has secured the right to use Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) dedicated lane.

The lanes includes BRT corridor from Berger through Ikorodu Road to Leventis, TBS, and Obalende and also from Oshodi through Ikorodu Road to Leventis, Inner- Marina, TBS and Obalende among several other routes.

Oguntona noted that the new development will take effect from August 1, 2020.

The LBSL boss said: “The approval to use the BRT corridor by the governor is to further give the commuting public a better experience on Lagos roads.

”The increase in the number of passengers and fare become necessary in order to enable the company sustain its operations following the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on public bus transportation.’’

“The governor also approved LBSL’s request to increase the number of passengers per bus from 20 to 42 in strict observance of updated COVID-19 safety protocol as directed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the operation of public transport, whilst ensuring all other measures are in place,” he said.

