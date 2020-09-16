Lagos arrest 17 suspected hoodlums for violence

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested and promised to charge 17 suspected hoodlums mostly teenagers for violence related matters.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Tuesday that the hoodlums were arrested on Monday while harassing and robbing members of the public of their valuables in different parts of Orile-Iganmu.

Adejobi stated, “In its bid to rid Lagos State of cultism, hooliganism and violent crimes, the Lagos State Police Command has intensified efforts to neutralise various groups of deadly armed hoodlums, cultists and miscreants, who are fond of causing pain and agony to innocent residents of the state.

“Police operatives attached to the Orile Division of the command, on Monday, September 14, 2020, arrested 17 armed hoodlums, who were attacking, harassing and dispossessing members of the public of their belongings on Amosun, Zion, Mosalasi and Ikale streets in the Sari-Iganmu area of the state.

“The suspected hoodlums arrested are Afolabi Abeeb, 18; Adeniyi Fawaz, 18; Ezekiel Kehinde, 16; Babatunde Toheeb, 17; Olanrewaju Quadri, 19; Sunday Okon, 16; Muhammad Usman, 17; Ayinla Teslimi, 18; Ayantunji Daniel, 17; Prince Ogungbemi, 17; Ope Semiu, 18; Abeeb Ajayi, 14; Toheeb Lamidi, 15; Israel Iyiyemi, 14; Omokunle Tomola, 16; Faruq Babatunde, 20; and Damilare Alabi, 15.”

Adejobi stated, “Based on preliminary findings by the police, the hoodlums have not been linked to any of the existing cults in Lagos, but have various factions that foment trouble, engage in crimes and social vices and free-for-all in the areas.

