Lagos Assembly approves amended 2021 budget of N1.25tr

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the state’s amended 2021 budget of N1.25 trillion.

The state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in September requested the House to approve the amendment of the budget passed last year.

The Assembly had on December 29 last year passed the 2021 budget of N1.164 trillion.

The budget amendment was approved by the lawmakers through a voice vote at the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

The speaker later ordered the Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to send a clean copy of the amended budget to the governor for his assent.

He said Sanwo-Olu requested the House to approve the re-ordering of N460.58 billion to N496.26 billion for recurrent expenditure; and N702.93 billion to N759.59 billion for capital expenditure.

