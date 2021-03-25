Lagos Assembly approves purchase of 355 vehicles for perm secs, others | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State House of Assembly has approved the purchase of 355 vehicles for Permanent Secretaries, Senior Civil Servants and Heads of Parastatals in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The state government had through the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget had on March 22 requested the parliament’s approval for procurement vehicles for civil servants to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, later forwarded the request to the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget headed by Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa).

The committee presented its report at Thursday’s plenary.

Yishawu, who presented the report, said the committee invited the state’s Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola and the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Abiola Liadi among others to defend the request.

He said the three requests under the special expenditure votes included the sum of N464.37 million, N1.39 billion, and N2.56 billion totaling N4.42 billion.

According to him, the requests will be undertaken under the Special Expenditure Votes of the 2021 Appropriation Law.

The chairman revealed that the committee discovered that the state government needs 1,006 vehicles for its officials but the governor approved only 355 due to paucity of funds.

The request was approved through a voice vote by the lawmakers.

