Lagos Assembly commences probe of auditor-general's report on MDAs | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced a probe on the 2019 Auditor-General’s Statutory Report on the accounts of the state’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

This was revealed on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee on State, Mr Nurudeen Saka-Solaja who informed that the probe commenced Tuesday.

Saka-Solaja who made this known while addressing newsmen before the commencement of the exercise in Lagos, said that the purpose of the probe was not to witch-hunt, but to invite all heads of the indicted MDAs.

He also added that Sections 125(2) and 129(1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, empowered the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Assembly to ‘summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence at any place’.

Saka-Solaja said; “The committee is also empowered to direct the person to produce any document or other things in his possession or under his control and examine him as a witness and require him to produce any document.

“The committee can also direct him to produce other things in his possession or under his control, subject to all just exceptions’ during the deliberation and consideration exercise of the audited report of the accounts of MDAs submitted by the Auditor-General of the state.

“Accordingly, in consonance with the need for effective and best practices in the pursuit of its statutory objectives, the public accounts committee (State) of the Lagos state house of assembly today commenced the deliberations and considerations of the audited report of the state auditor-general on the accounts of the state.

“This is for the year ended, December 31, 2019,” he added.

