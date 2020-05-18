Lagos Assembly confirms 2 additional nominees for Audit Service Commission

The Lagos State House of Assembly Monday confirmed two additional nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the state’s Audit Service Commission.

The lawmakers confirmed the duo’s nomination through voice votes at Monday’s plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, said the nominees were Yakub Balogun and Jimoh Ibrahim.

According to the speaker, Balogun replaced Mr. Abiodun Akhigbe, who was rejected by the House on May 15.

He told the nominees that the House would not fail in its oversight function of ensuring that the commission performed its responsibility to the people of the state.

The House had on Thursday rejected Akhigbe as nominee for the state’s Audit Service Commission, while Ibrahim was absent for the screening.

The three other nominees confirmed by the House were Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Mr. Emmanuel Kappo and Mrs. Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu.

